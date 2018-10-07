Bradley (rest) reentered the starting lineup in Saturday's 103-87 preseason win over the Lakers but contributed just two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 27 minutes.

Bradley was far from efficient, but the veteran has a solid career body of work that helps put any preseason struggles in proper perspective. The 27-year-old is just 3-for-16 from the field over the two exhibitions he's played, but he projects as the starting shooting guard once again this coming season after resigning with the Clippers in July.

