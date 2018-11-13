Clippers' Avery Bradley: Not available vs. Warriors
Bradley (ankle) won't play Monday against Golden State, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Bradley is set to miss his fourth straight contest due to a lingering ankle injury. Coach Doc Rivers noted that Bradley is "running pretty well" and could be healthy enough to take the court sometime in the next few games per Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times, which is positive news for the Clippers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will continue to draw starts at shooting guard and may remain in the starting five, even when Bradley returns to full strength.
