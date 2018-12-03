Bradley netted 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes in the Clippers' 114-110 loss to the Mavericks on Sunday.

Bradley's second consecutive strong shooting night led to him posting a double-digit scoring total in back-to-back games for only the second time all season. The nine-year veteran is now 11-for-21 (52.4 percent) from the field over the last two games, including 6-for-10 (60.0 percent) from distance. Those types of numbers are ones that Bradley has proven capable of in past stops, but that had largely been absent thus far this season. If he can maintain the hot hand, he'll naturally see a notable boost in overall fantasy value across all formats.