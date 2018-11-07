Clippers' Avery Bradley: Out again Thursday
Bradley (ankle) will remain out Thursday against Portland, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.
Bradley was ruled out shortly before Monday's 120-109 win over the Timberwolves with a sprained left ankle. His absence paved the way for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to enter the starting five, and it's now looking possible that the rookie could be in store for an extended run on the top unit. According to Jovan Boha of The Athletic, Bradley was spotted Monday with a walking boot on his left foot, perhaps hinting that his sprain isn't merely a minor one.
