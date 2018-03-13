Clippers' Avery Bradley: Out for rest of regular season
Bradley underwent surgery Tuesday to repair muscles in his abdominal region, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Bradley is expected to remain out for six-to-eight weeks.
Bradley was initially diagnosed with a sports hernia, but this latest news suggests he was dealing with some muscular issues that were a bit more serious. The 27-year-old hasn't played in nearly a calendar month, and he'll now remain out into mid-April, at the earliest, meaning that if he does return this season, it would likely have to be sometime in the late-first-round or early-second-round of the postseason. The Clippers are among several teams for fighting for playoff positioning out West, and it's entirely possible that we don't see Bradley back on an NBA court until next Fall. In his absence, Lou Williams, Sindarius Thornwell, and Austin Rivers will continue to absorb the bulk of the minutes at shooting guard.
