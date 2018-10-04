Bradley will sit out Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Timberwolves for rest, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Bradley has played 55 games or less in each of the last two seasons, so it's not a huge surprise the Clippers will try and limit his workload throughout the preseason. While Bradley is expected to open the upcoming campaign as the team's starting shooting guard, it will be rookie first-round pick Shai Gilgeous-Alexander that joins the top unit at the position for Wednesday's exhibition. Look for Bradley to rejoin the lineup in time for Saturday's preseason tilt with the Lakers.