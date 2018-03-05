Bradley (sports hernia) is out for Sunday's game against the Nets.

As of Feb. 25, Bradley had a 1-to-3 week timetable to return from a hernia, with the first week of that period having just passed. With Bradley out, look for Austin Rivers and Milos Teodosic to see increased minutes for the Clippers.

