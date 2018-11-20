Clippers' Avery Bradley: Plays 20 minutes in return
Bradley saw 20 minutes of action Monday against the Hawks and finished with five points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-1 FT) and one steal.
Bradley missed the previous six contests with an ankle injury, but he reclaimed his spot in the starting lineup and helped to hold Trae Young to a 8-of-22 shooting night, though the rookie did hand out 17 assists.
