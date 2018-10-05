Clippers' Avery Bradley: Practices Friday
Bradley (rest) practiced Friday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The veteran was given Wednesday's preseason game off for rest. It's unclear if he'll play Saturday, so he should tentatively be considered questionable.
