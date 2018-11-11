Clippers' Avery Bradley: Questionable Monday
Bradley (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against Golden State, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
After missing the last three games due to a left ankle strain, Bradley is officially listed as questionable for Monday's date against the Warriors. It's great news for the guard out of Texas who has been plagued with injuries during his eight years in the NBA.
