Clippers' Avery Bradley: Questionable Saturday vs. Bucks
Bradley (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Bradley has missed two straight games with a sprained left ankle. When he's back, he may not reclaim his starting shooting guard role. Coach Doc Rivers suggested Friday that rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may remain in the starting five moving forward.
