Clippers' Avery Bradley: Questionable Thursday

Bradley (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's tilt with the Lakers, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bradley popped up on Wednesday's injury report due to right knee soreness although the injury doesn't appear to be too severe. Look for an update prior to Thursday's tipoff to clarify Bradley's availability, but if he's unable to go, Tyrone Wallace to get a boost in run.

More News
Our Latest Stories