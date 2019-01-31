Clippers' Avery Bradley: Questionable Thursday
Bradley (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's tilt with the Lakers, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Bradley popped up on Wednesday's injury report due to right knee soreness although the injury doesn't appear to be too severe. Look for an update prior to Thursday's tipoff to clarify Bradley's availability, but if he's unable to go, Tyrone Wallace to get a boost in run.
More News
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Tallies 15 points in loss•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Strong complementary contributions•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Contributes on offensive front•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Bottoms out Friday•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Gets fourth-quarter hook in loss•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Hits three triples in blowout loss•
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...