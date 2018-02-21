Clippers' Avery Bradley: Questionable to play vs. Warriors
Bradley is considered questionable to play Thursday against the Warriors due to a groin injury, Brad Turner of the LA Times reports.
It's unclear when, exactly, Bradley suffered the injury, though he was dealing with a groin issue at the end of January, so it's possible he aggravated it over the All-Star break. Regardless, coach Doc Rivers said Bradley has a "50-50 chance" to take the court Thursday, and more clarity should come at shootaround in the morning. If Bradley is held out, the Clippers would likely start Milos Teodosic alongside Austin Rivers.
More News
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Scores 11 points in Monday's win•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Set to start Clips debut•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Expected to make Clippers debut Saturday•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Traded to Clippers•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Listed as questionable vs. Cavs•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Out with groin injury Sunday•
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...