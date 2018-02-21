Bradley is considered questionable to play Thursday against the Warriors due to a groin injury, Brad Turner of the LA Times reports.

It's unclear when, exactly, Bradley suffered the injury, though he was dealing with a groin issue at the end of January, so it's possible he aggravated it over the All-Star break. Regardless, coach Doc Rivers said Bradley has a "50-50 chance" to take the court Thursday, and more clarity should come at shootaround in the morning. If Bradley is held out, the Clippers would likely start Milos Teodosic alongside Austin Rivers.