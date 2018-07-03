Clippers' Avery Bradley: Remains with Clippers
Bradley signed a two-year, $25 million contract with the Clippers on Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Bradley was shipped to Los Angeles as part of the Blake Griffin trade back in January, but only took the court six times with his new team due to an abdominal injury. He will now return to the Clippers crowded backcourt, where he'll most likely compete with fellow veteran Lou Williams and sophomore Tyrone Wallace for a starting role at shooting guard. Known as being a staunch defender, Bradley has added a more consistent three-point stroke in recent years and averaged 16.5 points per game across 46 contests with the Pistons and Clippers last season.
