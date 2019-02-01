Clippers' Avery Bradley: Returns immediately
Bradley (knee) has now returned to Thursday's contest against the Lakers, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Bradley went back to the locker room for a short visit after aggravating some lingering knee issues during Thursday's game. However, given that he was questionable heading into the contest, there's a chance his status for Saturday's showdown in Detroit could be in question.
