Bradley has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Timberwolves with a sprained left ankle, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Bradley is a late scratch for Monday's game, with this being the first report of this injury. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, however he should be considered questionable for the Clippers' next game, Thursday against Portland. In his absence, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will start in Bradley's place.