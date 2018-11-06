Clippers' Avery Bradley: Ruled out Monday
Bradley has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Timberwolves with a sprained left ankle, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Bradley is a late scratch for Monday's game, with this being the first report of this injury. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, however he should be considered questionable for the Clippers' next game, Thursday against Portland. In his absence, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will start in Bradley's place.
More News
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Starting to produce offensively•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Second straight strong offensive game•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Struggles for second time in as many games•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Minimal production in start•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Starting Saturday•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Practices Friday•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.