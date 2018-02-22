Clippers' Avery Bradley: Ruled out Thursday
Bradley (sports hernia) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Elliott Teaford of Southern California News Group reports.
Bradley is reportedly dealing with a sports hernia and it's something that's going to require monitoring the rest of the season. For that reason, it sounds like Bradley could get occasional games off to manage the pain. That will be the case Thursday and there's certainly a chance he misses more time moving forward. According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, Ty Wallace will pick up the start in Bradley's place for the time being, which should mean added minutes for him. Lou Williams and Milos Teodosic could benefit with some extra playing time as well in the backcourt. Fantasy owners should have a tough time trusting Bradley for the rest of the year.
