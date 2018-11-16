Clippers' Avery Bradley: Ruled out vs. Spurs
Bradley (ankle) won't play Thursday against San Antonio, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Bradley has looked good in practice of late and is feeling better, but he's set to miss another contest due to a sprained ankle. His next chance to return will come Saturday in Brooklyn.
More News
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Questionable Thursday vs. Spurs•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Not available vs. Warriors•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Questionable Monday•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Out Saturday•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Questionable Saturday vs. Bucks•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Out again Thursday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...