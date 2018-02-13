Clippers' Avery Bradley: Scores 11 points in Monday's win
Bradley contributed 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 114-101 win over the Nets.
Through five games with his new team, Bradley is averaging 9.0 points (44.7 FG, 11.1 3Pt, 100.0 FT), 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal, and 0.2 blocks in 28.6 minutes per game. He was in a slump prior to his arrival, and the change of scenery doesn't appear to be helping much. With that being said, Bradley has only seen 30-plus minutes once since the trade, so it's possible he'll see a spike in statistical production if he can earn more minutes going forward.
More News
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Set to start Clips debut•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Expected to make Clippers debut Saturday•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Traded to Clippers•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Listed as questionable vs. Cavs•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Out with groin injury Sunday•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Plays 20 minutes in loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...