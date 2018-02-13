Bradley contributed 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 114-101 win over the Nets.

Through five games with his new team, Bradley is averaging 9.0 points (44.7 FG, 11.1 3Pt, 100.0 FT), 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal, and 0.2 blocks in 28.6 minutes per game. He was in a slump prior to his arrival, and the change of scenery doesn't appear to be helping much. With that being said, Bradley has only seen 30-plus minutes once since the trade, so it's possible he'll see a spike in statistical production if he can earn more minutes going forward.