Bradley went for 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five assists, one rebound and one block across 23 minutes in the Clippers' 136-104 win over the Wizards on Sunday.

Bradley seems to have snapped a three-game slump during which he shot 19.0 percent (4-for-21) in definitive fashion, as he's now 12-for-22 from the floor over the last two games, including 4-for-9 from three-point range. The 27-year-old's only two double-digit scoring efforts of the new season have come in the last pair of contests, and fantasy owners certainly hope he'll continue to generate solid offensive production alongside his above-average defensive contributions.