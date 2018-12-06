Clippers' Avery Bradley: Sees 33 minutes in Wednesday's loss
Bradley totaled five points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 96-86 loss to the Grizzlies.
Bradley's inconsistent campaign continues. The last time he connected on less than 40 percent of his field-goal attempts was his rookie year (2010-11). Nevertheless, Bradley continues to see ample minutes thanks to what he brings to the table defensively. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, that doesn't always show up in the box score, thus limiting Bradley's appeal to deeper leagues.
More News
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Full line in Monday's victory•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Offensive contributions continue•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Awakens from season-long slumber•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Plays 20 minutes in return•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Cleared to play, start Monday•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Hopeful to play Monday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...