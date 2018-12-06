Bradley totaled five points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 96-86 loss to the Grizzlies.

Bradley's inconsistent campaign continues. The last time he connected on less than 40 percent of his field-goal attempts was his rookie year (2010-11). Nevertheless, Bradley continues to see ample minutes thanks to what he brings to the table defensively. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, that doesn't always show up in the box score, thus limiting Bradley's appeal to deeper leagues.