Clippers' Avery Bradley: Set to start Clips debut
Bradley is expected to start his Clippers debut Saturday against Chicago, Clipperholics of the FanSided Network reports.
Both Bradley and Tobias Harris will be in the starting five Saturday, and they'll be joined by Milos Teodosic, Danilo Gallinari and DeAndre Jordan. Bradley, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season, will likely be the permanent starter at shooting guard going forward, though it's unclear exactly what his longer-term role will be with Austin Rivers currently injured and Lou Williams rumored to be on the trade block.
