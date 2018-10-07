Clippers' Avery Bradley: Starting Saturday
Bradley (rest) will draw the start Saturday against the Lakers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
With Patrick Beverley given the night off for rest, Bradley will be inserted into the starting five. In one preseason game thus far, Bradley has posted five points, four assists, one rebound and one steal in 24 minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.