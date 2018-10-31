Clippers' Avery Bradley: Starting to produce offensively
Bradley, who contributed nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes in the Clippers' 128-110 loss to the Thunder on Tuesday, is averaging 12.7 points on 50.0 percent shooting over his last three contests .
That stretch comes on the heels of averages of 4.3 points and a 25.8 percent success rate from the field over the first four games of the campaign. The notable improvement has led to numbers much more in line with Bradley's career norms, which included four-plus seasons with scoring averages of between 13.9 and 16.3 points. Thus, the 27-year-old has the track record to lend credence to the notion that his current uptick is one that can sustain over the long term.
