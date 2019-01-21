Clippers' Avery Bradley: Strong complementary contributions
Bradley pitched in 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 41 minutes in the Clippers' 103-95 win over the Spurs on Sunday.
Bradley parlayed a season-high minutes total into his second 15-point effort over the last three games. The nine-year veteran continues to shoot well below his career norms, but he's at least drained a trio of long-distance buckets in three of the past four contests. Bradley's contributions remain hard to trust from a fantasy perspective, but the fact he's taken between nine and 15 shot attempts in the last four games -- one of his more active stretches of the season -- could be indicative of a more aggressive approach.
