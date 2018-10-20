Bradley put up just three points (1-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes in the Clippers' 108-92 win over the Thunder on Friday.

It's only two games, but the start to Bradley's season is at least mildly concerning. The nine-year veteran has shot just 27.8 percent over the first pair of contests, leading to an average of 5.5 points. Meanwhile, Lou Williams is already providing his typically solid scoring production off the bench, so it remains to be seen if a flip-flop in roles could eventually come to pass. Bradley's superior defense does provide him a certain level of cover when he struggles offensively, but the Clippers will need more offensive contributions from their backcourt to help take pressure of Danilo Gallinari and Tobias Harris.