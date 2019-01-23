Clippers' Avery Bradley: Tallies 15 points in loss

Bradley accounted for 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes Tuesday against the Mavericks.

Bradley scored 15 points for the second-straight game, and for the third time in four outings. He's hit three three-pointers in four of his past five games, and appears to be finding his stroke finally in what has been a largely throwaway season. Bradley's season averages of 7.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 threes per game are hardly worth a roster spot, but he's worth monitoring as he's shooting a lowly 37.9 percent on the season and could hold value if he's able to improve his shot.