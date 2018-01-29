Clippers' Avery Bradley: Traded to Clippers
Bradley was traded to the Clippers on Monday in exchange for Blake Griffin, Willie Reed, and Brice Johnson, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Pistons made it known Monday morning that Bradley was on the market, and it did not take them long to find a trade partner in the Clippers. Bradley sat out the Pistons' last game, so it remains to be seen if he will be healthy enough to make his team debut in the Clippers' next game Tuesday against the Trail Blazers. Whenever he makes his team debut, expect him to take over as the Clippers' starting shooting guard.
