Clippers' Avery Bradley: Unlikely to play

Bradley (knee) isn't expected to play Thursday against the Lakers, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

While Bradley hasn't officially been ruled out yet, head coach Doc Rivers noted in pregame that he doesn't expect Bradley to take the court. Lou Williams figures to get the start at shooting guard in his place, and Tyrone Williams could see an uptick in minutes off the bench.

