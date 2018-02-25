Clippers' Avery Bradley: Will miss 1-to-3 weeks
Bradley (sport's hernia) is expected to miss the next 1-to-3 weeks, Lawrence Murray of ESPN reports.
Bradley sat out the last two games with a sport's hernia and coach Doc River's confirmed Sunday that it will keep the wing sidelined another 1-to-3 weeks. That timetable means Bradley will miss at least the next three games and could ultimately max out at 10 if he were to miss the full three weeks. Look for additional updates to be provided as Bradley hits milestones in his recovery, but as it currently stands, he can be considered week-to-week. Look for Austin Rivers and Milos Teodosic to see added run in the backcourt for the duration of Bradley's absence.
