Clippers' Avery Bradley: Will play after all

Bradley (knee) intends to play Thursday against the Lakers, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After being listed as doubtful earlier in the day, Bradley took part in pregame warmups and stated "I'm playing" as he left the court, per Greif. Moments later, he was given the green light by the Clippers, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com.

