Bradley (sports hernia) has been ruled out for Friday's contest against the Suns, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bradley missed Thursday's game against the Warriors, and with Friday marking the second half of a back-to-back set, Bradley's lack of availability isn't unexpected. In his stead, Austin Rivers and Milos Teodosic could once again see extended run.

