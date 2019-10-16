Clippers' B.J. Taylor: Signs contract with Clippers

Taylor signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Clippers on Wednesday, Garrett Chorpenning of FanSided reports.

Taylor will join the Clippers on an Exhibit 10 contract. If he's unable to make the final roster heading into the season, look for the UCF alum to join the Agua Caliente Clippers of the G-League. In 33 games for UCF last year, Taylor averaged 15.9 points, 3.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 34.4 minutes per contest.