Simmons registered 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals in 27 minutes during Thursday's 120-116 overtime victory over the Jazz.

Simmons made an immediate impact off Los Angeles' bench in his team debut, and his 12 points matched his third-highest scoring output of the season. It's unknown if the 28-year-old former All-Star will be cleared to play in both legs of back-to-back sets down the stretch of the campaign, which could continue to hamper his fantasy stock. However, it initially appears that Simmons will play a significant role for the Clippers when they are healthy in the future.