Simmons (knee) supplied two points (1-4 FG), two rebounds, four assists and two steals across 17 minutes during Friday's 121-98 win over the Hawks.

Following a seven-game absence with a knee injury, Simmons didn't provide much production in the box score over 17 minutes of action. Simmons has averaged 6.0 points, 4.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks in 20.5 minutes across six games since joining the Clippers, and his fantasy value will likely remain limited unless his minutes consistently sit in the mid-20s.