Simmons finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 5.0 points, 5.6 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks across 22.0 minutes per game in 51 regular-season appearances (24 starts).

Simmons was waived by the Nets in February before joining Los Angeles. The 28-year-old received fairly significant playing time off the bench for the Clippers when healthy, though he didn't make much of an impact in the playoffs. He averaged 0.8 points and 1.4 rebounds across 8.4 minutes per game in five first-round appearances. Simmons is slated to become an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2025-26 campaign after playing for three teams in the last four years.