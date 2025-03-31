Now Playing

Simmons (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

After posting four points (2-3 FG), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's loss in Cleveland, Simmons will take a seat for the second half of the Clippers' back-to-back set. He should return to action Wednesday against the Pelicans.

