Simmons (injury management) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Simmons came off the bench for the Clippers during Sunday's 129-111 loss to the Pacers and finished with eight points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals over 24 minutes. He'll sit for the second leg of the Clippers' back-to-back set Monday, but Murray relays that Simmons could play on zero days rest at some point during the regular season. Simmons will next take the floor Wednesday against the Bulls.