Clippers' Bennedict Mathurin: Continues strong production in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mathurin had 26 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 11-14 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 125-122 loss to the Lakers.
Mathurin kept the good vibes going after blowing up for 38 points against the Nuggets Thursday evening. The Clippers lost Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and John Collins (head) during Friday's loss, and opportunities should increase dramatically for the former Pacer if the injuries force extended absences in the first unit.
More News
-
Clippers' Bennedict Mathurin: Explodes for 38 points in victory•
-
Clippers' Bennedict Mathurin: Fills up box score•
-
Clippers' Bennedict Mathurin: Serviceable effort in debut•
-
Clippers' Bennedict Mathurin: Available to play•
-
Clippers' Bennedict Mathurin: Not available this weekend•
-
Clippers' Bennedict Mathurin: Won't play Friday•