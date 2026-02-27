Clippers' Bennedict Mathurin: Joining starting five
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mathurin will start Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Mathurin will make his first start since Jan. 2, as he'll be asked to fill in for Kawhi Leonard (ankle). Mathurin has been on a tear off the bench since joining the Clippers, averaging 22.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals across 30.6 minutes (five games).
