Clippers' Bennedict Mathurin: More competition in backcourt

Mathurin could be set for a reserve role if he remains with the Clippers in 2026-27 due to the selection of Keaton Wagler in Tuesday's draft.

Mathurin operated almost exclusively off the bench for Los Angeles in 2025-26, making just one start after being traded away from the Pacers. The 2022 first-rounder slated to become a restricted free agent, so the Clippers do have the ability to match any offer sheet he receives from other teams. If Mathurin sticks around, he'll likely be competing with Wagler and Kris Dunn for the starting spot at shooting guard during training camp in the fall.