The Clippers' acquisition of Max Strus adds another established wing while Mathurin's future with the club remains unresolved as a restricted free agent.

Strus can absorb minutes at both wing spots and brings shooting and playoff experience, potentially making the Clippers less dependent on retaining Mathurin. However, Los Angeles remained below the first apron following the trade, so the addition of Strus doesn't necessarily prevent Mathurin from returning. His fantasy outlook will depend heavily on where he ultimately signs and what role is available there.