Mathurin (recently traded) will not debut for the Clippers on Sunday against Minnesota, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Mathurin is scheduled to join the team in Minnesota, but he won't be making his debut until Tuesday against Houston. Mathurin is likely to play an expanded role with the Clippers with the team dumping James Harden at the trade deadline.

