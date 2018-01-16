Clippers' Blake Griffin: Collects double-double Monday

Griffin scored 29 points (11-22 FG, 0-4 3PT, 7-8 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, six assists, one steal and five turnovers in 35 minutes during Monday's 113-102 win against Houston.

After collecting 10 rebounds Monday, Griffin clinched his second double-double in his last three games. The forward is averaging 19.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists in his last eight games since originally returning from a knee injury. If Griffin can stay healthy, he should be able to continue to maintain his 22.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists that he is averaging through his first 27 games of the season.