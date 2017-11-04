Clippers' Blake Griffin: Collects season-high 30 points Saturday
Griffin scored 30 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3PT, 9-11 FT) to go with 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 36 minutes in Saturday's 113-104 loss to Memphis.
On top of collecting a season-high 30 points, Griffin shot at a high-percentage for the second consecutive game. Nailing 58.8 percent of his shots Saturday, the power forward has now made at least 58 percent of his shots in back-to-back games. In addition, Griffin continues to lead the way for the Clippers' offense, averaging 23.7 points per game through eight games. Griffin looks to top Saturday's performance when the Clippers take on Miami on Sunday.
More News
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Scores 20 in blowout win•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Nails game-winner Thursday•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Scores team-high 22 in Tuesday's win•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Pours in 29 in Saturday's rout•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Explodes for double-double in opener•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...