Clippers' Blake Griffin: Collects season-high 30 points Saturday

Griffin scored 30 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3PT, 9-11 FT) to go with 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 36 minutes in Saturday's 113-104 loss to Memphis.

On top of collecting a season-high 30 points, Griffin shot at a high-percentage for the second consecutive game. Nailing 58.8 percent of his shots Saturday, the power forward has now made at least 58 percent of his shots in back-to-back games. In addition, Griffin continues to lead the way for the Clippers' offense, averaging 23.7 points per game through eight games. Griffin looks to top Saturday's performance when the Clippers take on Miami on Sunday.