Clippers' Blake Griffin: Confirmed out Wednesday
Griffin (concussion) will not play during Wednesday's tilt against the Warriors, Elliott Teaford of the Torrance Daily Breeze reports.
As expected, Griffin will be in street clothes for Wednesday's game as he continues to work through the league's concussion protocol. In his stead, Wesley Johnson, Sam Dekker and Montrezl Harrell will seemingly continue to pick up the bulk of the work at power forward.
