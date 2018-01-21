Clippers' Blake Griffin: Contributes 25 points in loss

Griffin totaled 25 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Saturday's 125-113 loss to the Jazz.

Griffin served as the ideal complement to Lou Williams, who scored a team-high 31 points and recorded a franchise-record 10 steals. Griffin's scoring haul represented his third consecutive 20-point effort, and he's now brought in at least Saturday's eight rebounds in four of the last five games. The 28-year-old continues to serve as one of the team's primary sources of offense, and his already significant usage sees an even greater uptick whenever DeAndre Jordan (ankle) is sidelined, as is currently the case.