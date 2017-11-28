Clippers' Blake Griffin: Could be out two months

Griffin (knee) suffered no structural damage to his left knee with his sprained MCL, but the recovery process may take two months, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

In a huge blow to the Clippers, Griffin will be out until possibly late January. The team will have to do some digging to sort out a new rotation in the meantime, with the likes of Sam Dekker, Wesley Johnson and Montrezl Harrell probably seeing expanded roles. That said, the anticipated returns of both Milos Teodosic (foot) and Danilo Gallinari (glute) should help provide some offensive weapons, with both probably seeing a bump in usage in Griffin's absence.