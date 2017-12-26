Clippers' Blake Griffin: Could return before end of December

The Clippers are hoping Griffin will be able to return to action before the end of December, Brad Turner of the LA Times reports.

Griffin has been without a firm timetable since spraining his MCL late in November, but a return before the end of the month would be considerably earlier than most speculated. The forward has missed each of the last 13 games and will remain out Tuesday against Sacramento, but there's chance he could be back for Friday's game agains the Lakers or Sunday's matchup with the Hornets. Griffin was working out at full speed during Tuesday's shootaround and certainly appeared to be moving well in while participating in drills with the team's coaching staff.