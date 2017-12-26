Clippers' Blake Griffin: Could return before end of December
The Clippers are hoping Griffin will be able to return to action before the end of December, Brad Turner of the LA Times reports.
Griffin has been without a firm timetable since spraining his MCL late in November, but a return before the end of the month would be considerably earlier than most speculated. The forward has missed each of the last 13 games and will remain out Tuesday against Sacramento, but there's chance he could be back for Friday's game agains the Lakers or Sunday's matchup with the Hornets. Griffin was working out at full speed during Tuesday's shootaround and certainly appeared to be moving well in while participating in drills with the team's coaching staff.
More News
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Could be out two months•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Out indefinitely with sprained MCL•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Fear of MCL sprain, tests coming Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Departs late in 4th with apparent knee injury•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Scores 33 points Saturday•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Triple-doubles in win over Atlanta•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...