Clippers' Blake Griffin: Departs late in 4th with apparent knee injury

Griffin departed Monday's game against the Lakers with an apparent knee injury, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Griffin was battling for a loose ball late in the fourth quarter, and teammate Austin Rivers appeared to land on his leg. While Griffin was in obvious discomfort, he initially stayed in the game before asking out and heading to the locker room. Considering the time remaining, Griffin is not expected to return to return to action and should be considered day-to-day until further notice. The Clippers on Tuesday and Wednesday before a date with the Jazz on Thursday.